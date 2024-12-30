Met officer given final warning after joking about setting fire to woman’s house

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Three Metropolitan Police officers who made light of a serious sexual assault allegation and made inappropriate and offensive jokes in a WhatsApp group chat have been given final written warnings.

Pcs Alexander Higgs and Charlie Cano and a third officer, known only as Officer A, were found to have committed gross misconduct in the messages on the social media platform where they made “discriminatory and derogatory comments” about members of the public, women, Muslims and people from other minority groups.

In a report following a misconduct hearing published on Monday, the trio were criticised for the “inappropriate, stupid, childish, boyish” language used in their messages, sent between February and May 2020.

Tackling violence against women and girls is a core objective of the Metropolitan Police Service and your making light of the allegation seriously undermines this effort and could significantly harm the trust and confidence in the service Report following misconduct hearing

In one incident, Pc Cano referred to a female member of the public who had complained about his handling of her case and called her “a moany c***”.

Pc Higgs responded by saying: “Can we go round to her house and set fire to it?”

It was accepted that there was no plan to set fire to the house, but the report said it portrayed a “wholly unacceptable” attitude to victims of crime.

All three officers were found to have engaged in a derogatory joke about getting access to the full police national computer (PNC) if they “sucked off” an inspector and made light of a serious allegation of sexual assault by another serving police officer.

Laurence Taylor, the assistant commissioner in professionalism at Scotland Yard, said in his report that the way the three officers made light of the allegation indicated they did not take the complaint or complainant seriously.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a core objective of the Metropolitan Police Service and your making light of the allegation seriously undermines this effort and could significantly harm the trust and confidence in the service,” the report said.

Pc Higgs and Officer A were given a final written warning to last five years.

Pc Cano was given a final written warning to last three years.