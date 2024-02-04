Manhunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi continues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A manhunt for alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi is continuing as police renewed their appeal for the public’s in help finding him.

Detectives have urged the 35-year-old from the Newcastle area – who is described as having very “significant injuries to the right side of his face” – to hand himself in after going on the run following Wednesday’s attack in Clapham, south London.

A 31-year-old mother, believed to be known to Ezedi, was attacked with a corrosive alkaline substance and remains “very poorly” and sedated in hospital, with her injuries thought to be “life-changing”.

The injuries to her daughters, aged three and eight, are “not likely to be life-changing”.

The wanted man was last seen at King’s Cross underground station on Wednesday night, where he boarded a southbound Victoria line train.

“Significant and important pieces of evidence” were recovered in raids at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle, police said.

They include empty containers with corrosive warnings found at one address in Newcastle, which are shown in new footage released by detectives.

Forensic tests to see if the containers held the substance used in the attack are ongoing.

The Metropolitan Police said it has received “dozens of calls” about the manhunt, including possible sightings of Ezedi.

The force also said it is working “round the clock” with British Transport Police, Northumbria Police, the National Crime Agency and Transport for London on the manhunt.

Commander Jon Savell said: “The police investigation to establish his subsequent movements and ultimately locate him is continuing at pace.

“I want to thank everyone who has contacted police to share what they know.

“We have received dozens of calls with information, including possible sightings, and every single piece of information has been recorded and forms part of our ongoing investigation.

“I can assure the public that my colleagues and I are fully committed to using every available tool and tactic for as long as it takes to find Abdul Ezedi.

“I am today urging the public to remain vigilant and to contact police immediately if they may have seen Ezedi or have information about him.

“I would also like to reiterate that if you see Ezedi, you should call 999 immediately. He should not be approached.”

Questions remain over how the suspect, who was granted asylum in the UK after two failed attempts, was able to stay in the country despite being convicted of a sex offence.

Ezedi, who is thought to have arrived in the UK from Afghanistan on the back of a lorry in 2016, claimed to have converted to Christianity, which would have put him at risk following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed he was handed a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court on January 9 2018 after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual assault and one of exposure.

He was put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said on Friday that the PM does not think “foreign criminals should be able to stay” in the UK.

It has been reported that the suspect was able to gain asylum after claiming he had converted to Christianity.

The Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle said in a statement it had found nothing to suggest he had become a Catholic but checks were continuing.

It said: “Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with the victims of this appalling attack in south London.”

The diocese confirmed that Ezedi “visited our diocesan Justice and Peace Refugee Project, a charitable venture which assists a wide range of people who come to us in need”.

It added: “After checking local parish records and central records and after consulting with clergy we have no indication that Abdul Ezedi was received into the Catholic faith in this diocese or that a Catholic priest of this diocese gave him a reference.

“We do not know which Christian church received him nor which Christian minister gave him a reference.”

The project says on its website that it gives food, toiletries and clothes to vulnerable people.

It does not get involved with any asylum claims clients may be pursuing, it is understood.

The PA news agency understands that Ezedi visited it recently.

The Church of England said it is currently not aware of any links to its churches, with a spokesperson adding that it is “the role of the Home Office, and not the church, to vet asylum seekers and judge the merits of their individual cases”.

The case has echoes of that of Iraqi-born Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, who died from a blast and subsequent fire after his homemade bomb detonated in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

He also claimed to be a Christian convert to support his asylum claim.

At a press conference on Friday, Mr Savell urged the suspect to hand himself in.

He said: “Abdul, you clearly have got some very significant injuries.

“We’ve seen the images. You need some medical help, so do the right thing and hand yourself in.”

His brother Hassan Ezedi told The Sun newspaper he would hand the suspect in if he knew where he was.

The wanted man left Newcastle in the “very, very early hours” of Wednesday and travelled south to the capital and was in the Tooting area by around 6.30am, police say.

His vehicle was seen again in Croydon, south London, at around 4.30pm and by around 7pm he was in Streatham.

Ezedi allegedly threw the younger child to the ground during the attack at 7.25pm, before attempting to drive away from the scene, crashing into a stationary vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Minutes later he boarded a tube at Clapham South Underground station, and by 8pm he was at King’s Cross tube station.

At 8.42pm, Ezedi was captured on CCTV in Tesco on the Caledonian Road, pictured with a “fairly significant facial injury” buying a bottle of water, before leaving and heading right.

He got on a Victoria line Tube at 9pm heading south, the last confirmed sighting.

Police say three members of the public who came to the aid of the family during Wednesday’s attack, two in their 30s and one in her 50s, have all been discharged from hospital with minor burns.

Five officers who responded to the incident were also treated and have now left hospital.

As well as the 11 people taken to hospital, a man in his 50s, who also helped, declined hospital treatment for minor injuries, police said.