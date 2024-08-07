Peaceful protests quash fears of further violent disorder despite planned unrest

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrations appeared to quash fears of further violent disorder on Wednesday night despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests.

Counter demonstrators in towns and cities across the country such as Birmingham, Middlesbrough, Walthamstow and Sheffield gathered with placards reading “Stamp out Islamophobia” and “No to Racism”.

Despite the majority of forces facing very little trouble, the Metropolitan Police said about 50 people gathered in North End Road, Croydon, south London, and had “made clear their intention is to cause disruption & fuel disorder”.

The force said those present in Croydon had dragged and thrown objects down the road, and thrown bottles at officers – with eight people being arrested for “assaulting emergency workers, possession of offensive weapons and other offences”.

A police statement said: “This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure anti-social behaviour.”

Counter protesters in Walthamstow (PA) ( PA Wire )

Avon and Somerset Police said they also made an arrest after a brick was thrown at a police vehicle during a “largely peaceful” protest in Bristol.

Officers were understood to be preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests on Wednesday, with gatherings anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.

One police source said it was “probably going to be the busiest day of the week, into the evening”.

Fears of disorder were sparked after widely reported threats on Telegram that sought to “target immigration solicitors and refugee services”.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told the PA news agency the publication of immigration law firms as potential targets for disorder could be considered a terrorism offence.

He said one case of alleged terrorism is “actively under consideration”.

Another 20 people were charged overnight in connection with the nationwide disorder, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said, bringing the total to more than 140, as police chiefs continued to warn rioters they could “expect a knock at the door”.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said it expected that number to rise “significantly” in the coming days, as officers looked to make further arrests.

Despite the largely peaceful scene across the country, dozens of police officers in Aldershot rushed in to separate opposing groups after tempers flared on Wednesday evening.

Protesters holding “Stand Up To Racism” placards had been chanting “refugees are welcome here”.

A group across the road had been chanting back “stop the boats” and some walked towards the Stand Up To Racism demonstrators, stopping traffic, and angry shouting occurred.

Northamptonshire Police said three people had been arrested for public order offences in Northampton and were in custody, and no members of the public or police had been injured.

The force earlier said about 150 counter-protesters had gathered at the junction of Kettering Road and Clare Road, and that police were asking people to avoid the area.

However, in the majority of protest locations, counter protesters appeared to be the only ones present.

Hundreds of counter demonstrators turned out in Bristol in response to planned anti-immigration protests.

Scores of anti-racism protesters gathered around Castle Park and Old Market in the city centre.

Around 500 anti-fascist demonstrators gathered on Glossop Road in Sheffield but there was no sign of any anti-immigration agitators.

Scores of police were in the area in baseball caps and overalls, with their riot helmets hanging from their belts.

A number of police vans were parked in surrounding streets, close to Sheffield University’s student union.

Multiple suspects have appeared in court following disorder across the country over the past week (Police/CPS/PA) ( PA Media )

A succession of speakers addressed the crowd using a loud hailer as those gathered chanted “whose streets? our streets!” and “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Hundreds of counter-protesters assembled directly outside an immigration advice centre in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, holding banners reading “Oppose Tommy Robinson”, “Bigots out of Brum” and “Stamp out Islamophobia”.

As a nearby clocktower sounded the hour at 8pm, there was no sign of any far-right protest.

The entrance to the advice centre in a three-storey building and several other local businesses, including restaurants and shops, had been boarded up before the rumoured protest.

Hundreds also gathered in central Brighton with loud drums and music playing, and signs proclaiming “No to Racism” and “Education is key misinformation kills”.

Police vans lined the side streets but officers were seen standing in the crowd peacefully surrounded by protesters.

Outside the Asylum Link centre on Overbury Street in Liverpool, supporters of the charity filled the road following reports a protest was due to be held outside.

A police van blocked off the road as hundreds turned out to protect the building, which had boards over the windows.

Placards were held by members of the crowd including ones which read “Nans Against Nazis”, “Merseyside Pensioners Fight Back” and “When the poor blame the poor only the rich win”.

(PA Graphics) ( PA Graphics )

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters were present in Walthamstow, chanting “whose streets? our streets!” and “free Palestine”.

Meanwhile, those arrested over the past week continued to appear in court on Wednesday, some reduced to tears as they heard they would be kept in prison before their next hearings.

Liam Ryan, 28, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, cried as he pleaded guilty to violent disorder after disturbances in Manchester city centre on Saturday.

Mr Parkinson said he does not believe courts currently need to sit overnight and at weekends to deal with those charged in connection with the recent unrest, but it is something they are “reviewing constantly”.

The DPP issued a warning to people thinking of retweeting or sharing online communications in connection with the disorder, saying they are “potentially committing criminal offences themselves”.

Mr Parkinson said: “We’ve now charged two offences of inciting racial hatred based on online communications.

“I think people need to be really aware that if they retweet or share those communications, they are potentially committing criminal offences themselves, the offences are around publication of material.

“If you retweet something, you are republishing it. We have dedicated police officers whose sole task is to scour the internet, scour social media. This is what they’re focusing on.

“So, if you retweet or you reshare those communications, you will be picked up and you may expect a visit from the police, so please don’t do it.”