Photo appeal over New Year stabbing death as murder suspect released on bail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Photos of two people have been released by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager on New Year’s Eve, as a 15-year-old murder suspect has been released on bail.

Detectives investigating the death of Harry Pitman, 16, are appealing for anyone who can identify those pictured to get in touch.

Harry died after what police described as “an altercation” as crowds gathered in Primrose Hill, Camden, north London, to watch the fireworks display.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday along with an 18-year-old man who was held on suspicion of affray. They have both since been released on bail pending further inquiries, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 16-year-old who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder was also released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are working at pace to identify and speak to everyone in the immediate vicinity of the murder, and to that end, I have issued two images and am asking anyone who can name the people pictured to get in touch.

“Similarly, if you see yourself pictured, please contact us without delay. It may be that you have information that could help us, or that we can eliminate you from our inquiries.

“Harry’s family is devastated. He was a vibrant young man who should have had his life ahead of him. We continue to support them as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.”

Despite having made three arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you can name any of the people in the images DCI George Grogan, Metropolitan Police

Mr Grogan added: “Our inquiries so far have established that there was no racial or gang element to this incident, it appears to have been a spontaneous fight between two people who didn’t know each other, that quickly escalated to extreme violence.

“Despite having made three arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you can name any of the people in the images.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has come forward so far, the response from the public has been exceptional. Please continue to come forward if you can help.”

On Wednesday, Harry’s sister Tayla, 19, said in a TikTok video that her brother was a “good boy” who had a “heart of gold” and would not have been involved in violence.

About 100 people – including Harry’s mother, brother and sister – gathered at Downhills Park in Haringey, north London, on Tuesday evening to pay their respects to the teenager, with many carrying flowers and balloons.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are also planning to pay tribute to him on Friday evening when their team play Burnley in the FA Cup.

If you have information, call the investigation team on 020 8785 8099, on 101 or Tweet on ‘X’ @MetCC.

You can also share information online. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou paid tribute to 16-year-old Spurs fan Harry.

Mr Postecoglou, a father of three boys, said: “You don’t even want to be thinking about the circumstances of the family and again where we are as a society … the fact that these things still happen like this and young lives are lost for absolutely no reason.

“I couldn’t even contemplate the grief and the pain of what the family are going through.

“I’ve always felt that football clubs are more than just the embodiment of what we do. In sport they are an extended community and an extended family for people.

“If it even gives them the smallest crumb of comfort, then it’s the least we can do and our fans can do.

“It’s just tragic and inconceivable that people and families still have to suffer this grief.”