Police hunting missing woman in new plea a month after last confirmed sighting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a student nurse have appealed for information a month on from the last confirmed sighting of her.

Owami Davies, 24, of Grays, Essex, was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on Thursday July 7.

An unconfirmed sighting placed her in nearby Clarendon Road at about 7am later that morning.

The Metropolitan Police said she had left her family home in Grays three days earlier on Monday July 4.

Owami Davies was last seen a month ago (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Officers have arrested five people – two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap.

The most recent was a 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of kidnap on Saturday.

Four of those arrested have since been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a complex ongoing investigation involving a significant number of officers.

“We are working tirelessly to follow every line of inquiry, including extensive CCTV trawls, as we continue to search for Owami.

“We are now a month on from the last confirmed sighting of her. I cannot imagine what that time has been like for her family. We continue to provide them with whatever support we can.

“I am grateful for the help we have received from the public so far, but I must again appeal for anyone who has information – however insignificant they believe it might be – to get in touch.”

CCTV image from July 7 of Owami Davies in a shop on Derby Road, West Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

Investigators have previously appealed for the driver of a white van that was parked in Derby Road when Owami was last seen to come forward.

She and a man crossed the road just as the van pulled out.

Owami’s mother Nicol Davies has made public appeals through the police for help finding her daughter.

She said: “This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police.

“Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so.”

Owami’s mother Nicol Davies has urged the public to help find her daughter (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Miss Davies was nearing the end of her studies and had secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’ health trust, her mother told the PA news agency.

She had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.

Miss Davies, who is nicknamed “Princess” due to her love of Disney, had family holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622.

Police said information provided will be handled sensitively and anyone who comes forward to assist officers will be given every support.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.