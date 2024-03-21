Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two further arrests made in connection with 1984 murder of Anthony Littler

Police believe he was murdered in a random attack.

George Lithgow
Thursday 21 March 2024 20:39
An appeal poster outside East Finchley Underground station (Jamel Smith/PA)
An appeal poster outside East Finchley Underground station (Jamel Smith/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the 1984 murder of Anthony Littler in north London.

Mr Littler was found with head injuries in an alleyway known as The Causeway, near East Finchley Tube station at 12.15am on May 1 1984.

Mr Littler, an executive officer at Customs and Excise, was single and lived a short distance from the station.

Police believe he was murdered in a random attack.

One man, aged 56, and another aged 57 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, the force said.

In December, the Metropolitan Police launched an appeal for information surrounding his death, leading to the arrest of a 58-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Later that month, a 54-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have both been re-bailed to a date in late April.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in