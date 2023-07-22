Police appeal for potential victims after photographer jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have appealed for potential victims of a photographer who raped a model in his London studio to come forward.

Sritharan Sayanthan, 42, lured a woman who paid him for pictures to a local pub by convincing her it was a networking event, police said.

He then encouraged her to get drunk “very quickly”, before leading her back to his studio on Brompton Road, central London, where he raped her after she passed out on the floor.

The woman, in her 30s, may not be the only one attacked by Sayanthan, police said, after he was imprisoned for 11 years at Hendon Crown Court on Friday.

The photographer, of Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia, London, was found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape and another of attempted rape, after the woman reported him in July last year.

Detective Constable Sophie Baker, of the Met Police’s Central North Command, said two historical allegations of sexual assault against clients by Sayanthan in 2012 and 2015 were used as bad character evidence against him in court.

She said: “The victim survivor in this case was fantastic from start to finish.

“For victims, describing the incident in court can be daunting but she did amazingly and I am personally very proud of her bravery and thankful to her for coming forward.

“We also believe there could be other victims of Sayanthan and would encourage anyone who wants to speak to us to come forward.

“No piece of information is too small and you will be listened to and supported.

“Anyone with information about Sayanthan should call police via 101 with reference 1852/31JUL22.”