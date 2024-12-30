Jewellery worth more than £10m stolen from house in Primrose Hill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jewellery worth more than £10 million as well as designer handbags worth £150,000 have been stolen from a house in Primrose Hill in London.

A white man aged in his late 20s to 30s broke into a house in Avenue Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on December 7 by climbing in through a second-floor window, the Metropolitan Police said.

He took the Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash as well as items of jewellery worth £10.4 million that included unique pieces.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, cargo pants and a grey baseball cap, and kept his face covered.

Items that were taken include distinctive jewel-encrusted necklaces and bracelets.

The homeowners are offering a £500,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, and a second reward of 10% of the value of the recovered items for information that leads to the retrieval of the stolen jewellery.

Detective Constable Paulo Roberts said: “This is a brazen offence where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victims’ home.

“The suspect has stolen £10.4 million worth of jewellery, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design, and therefore easily identifiable.

“We urge anyone who was in the area of Avenue Road, NW8, and saw anything suspicious to please come forward.

“Also, if you have seen this jewellery since, someone has offered to sell you it, or you have any further information, then please also contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD reference 5775/07DEC, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.