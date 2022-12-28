Jump to content

Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexual assault

PC Chris Lee, who is attached to the Central West Command Unit, is said to have carried out the alleged offence in November 2021.

Helen William
Wednesday 28 December 2022 11:48
Metropolitan Police HQ New Scotland Yard (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

PC Chris Lee, who is attached to the Central West Command Unit, is said to have carried out the alleged offence in November 2021 while off duty.

Scotland Yard also said  Lee, is due to appear at London’s  Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and Lee has been suspended.

Lee was charged by postal requisition on Monday.

