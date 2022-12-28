Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

PC Chris Lee, who is attached to the Central West Command Unit, is said to have carried out the alleged offence in November 2021 while off duty.

Scotland Yard also said Lee, is due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and Lee has been suspended.

Lee was charged by postal requisition on Monday.