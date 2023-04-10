Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged after collision with two police vehicles

Scotland Yard said two police officers were injured during the incident.

PA Reporter
Monday 10 April 2023 14:10
Metropolitan Police headquarters, New Scotland Yard (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Metropolitan Police headquarters, New Scotland Yard (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A driver has been charged after allegedly being involved in a clash with two police vehicles.

Scotland Yard said two police officers were injured during the collision.

Tanacha Weekes, 47, of Crouch Hill, north London, has been charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker, one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on a police officer and dangerous driving.

The Metropolitan Police said officers tried to stop a car in the vicinity of North End Road in Fulham, west London, as part of an ongoing observation at 5.10pm on Saturday.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and crashed into an empty marked patrol car, causing it to overturn, before continuing and colliding with a second police vehicle.

Recommended

Weekes, who was charged late on Sunday, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in