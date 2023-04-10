Man charged after collision with two police vehicles

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A driver has been charged after allegedly being involved in a clash with two police vehicles.

Scotland Yard said two police officers were injured during the collision.

Tanacha Weekes, 47, of Crouch Hill, north London, has been charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker, one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on a police officer and dangerous driving.

The Metropolitan Police said officers tried to stop a car in the vicinity of North End Road in Fulham, west London, as part of an ongoing observation at 5.10pm on Saturday.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and crashed into an empty marked patrol car, causing it to overturn, before continuing and colliding with a second police vehicle.

Weekes, who was charged late on Sunday, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.