Police release image of man wanted in connection with theft of money for Ukraine
Around £100 had been collected for the crisis-hit country at a cafe in Stratford.
A man is wanted by police after a collection box containing donations for Ukraine was taken from a London cafe.
The Metropolitan Police said a box, thought to have contained around £100 intended for the crisis-hit country, was removed from Sawmill cafe in West Ham Lane, Stratford.
During the incident shortly after midday on Thursday, a male suspect ran away from the location, chased by a member of staff, and was driven away in a car, Scotland Yard said.
The force has released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with the theft.
The Met said the man was seen by witnesses to place an object in a car, and was photographed as he ran around to the other side of the vehicle.
Anyone who knows the person in the image is asked to call 101 and quote reference 4698/05mar.
