Ulez cameras vandalised and stolen with 987 crimes recorded in seven months

Nearly 1,000 crimes linked to ultra low emission zone (Ulez) cameras being stolen or vandalised have been recorded by police in seven months.

Of the 987 offences chalked up by the Metropolitan Police, 220 are reports of cameras being stolen and 767 of the devices being damaged.

So far three people have been charged, one of whom has had their case dropped, and two arrested and bailed.

The force said: “The Met continues to treat criminal activity in relation to Ulez seriously and has deployed considerable resources to our operation.

“Where there are possible lines of enquiry, local investigators will follow up using a range of investigative approaches including CCTV trawls, witness searches and an assessment of forensic opportunities.”

Transport for London said on Tuesday that 95% of vehicles within London are now compliant with the emission zone requirements, which were expanded to cover all London boroughs from August 29.

Figures suggest TfL receives approximately £730,000 a day in Ulez fees.

The expansion of the scheme has encountered some opposition, with an anti-Ulez Facebook group with more than 40,000 members urging people to refuse to pay the £12.50 daily fee for non-compliant vehicles, as well as celebrating the vandalism of enforcement cameras.

For petrol cars to meet the emissions standards, they must generally have been first registered after 2005 and most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are also exempt.

The fine for failing to pay the Ulez charge is £180, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days, but increasing to £270 after 28 days.

A scheme providing up to £2,000 for Londoners to scrap a non-compliant vehicle remains open.