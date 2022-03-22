Man charged with murder over death of 19-year-old student in London

A man has been charged with murder over the death of 19-year-old student Sabita Thanwani.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, was charged with murder as well as assaulting an emergency worker, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Arbour House in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at around 5.10am on Saturday to reports that Ms Thanwani, a British national, was injured.

They attended along with medics to find she had suffered serious neck injuries but, despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force subsequently launched an appeal to trace Maaroufe later that day before arresting him on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Whittington Hospital on Monday gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Scotland Yard said detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating her death and continue to provide support to her family.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, has said the force’s “deepest condolences” are with Ms Thanwani’s family, adding “I would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this indescribably devastating time for them”.

Maaroufe, of no fixed address, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.