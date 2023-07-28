Driver re-bailed after prep school tea party crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who was arrested after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a prep school, killing two eight-year-old girls, has been re-bailed by police.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died after a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep school in Camp Road, south-west London, on the morning of July 6.

The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, returned from bail on July 20.

She has been re-bailed to return at the end of September, the force said.

Inquests into the deaths of the two girls were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on July 12.

A police spokesman said: “Their families continue to request privacy at this difficult time.”