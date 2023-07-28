Jump to content

Driver re-bailed after prep school tea party crash

Two eight-year-old girls died following the incident in Wimbledon on July 6.

Helen William
Friday 28 July 2023 09:25
Flowers and toys placed outside the school in Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA)
Flowers and toys placed outside the school in Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

A woman who was arrested after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a prep school, killing two eight-year-old girls, has been re-bailed by police.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died after a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep school in Camp Road, south-west London, on the morning of July 6.

The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, returned from bail on July 20.

She has been re-bailed to return at the end of September, the force said.

Inquests into the deaths of the two girls were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on  July 12.

A police spokesman said: “Their families continue to request privacy at this difficult time.”

