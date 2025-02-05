Starmer praises Denmark for defending Arctic from ‘hostile activity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer praised the “important role” Denmark plays in defending the security of the Arctic region as he met his Danish counterpart amid a diplomatic row with the US over the sovereignty of Greenland.

The UK Prime Minister hosted Mette Frederiksen for a working dinner in Downing Street on Tuesday evening as her country faces a dispute with Donald Trump, who has said he wants to acquire the Nordic island.

In a readout of their discussions, Number 10 made no specific mention of Greenland but said the two leaders agreed to “step up joint cooperation to address threats” faced in the High North region.

Sir Keir also welcomed a new military package announced by Denmark to defend the Arctic from “hostile activity”, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

It comes after the Nordic country said it would spend 14.6 billion kroner (£1.6 billion) to boost security in the region following renewed interest from Mr Trump in controlling Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

Speaking outside Number 10 following her meeting with Sir Keir, Ms Frederiksen said they had agreed to “work closely together” on ensuring the security of the High North, which includes the island.

Asked whether she had received assurances of UK support in the dispute between Denmark and the US, she said Britain was “one of our closest and most important allies” and described Sir Keir as a “close friend”.

The Danish premier has been seeking the backing of EU allies after the US President suggested he wanted to take over Greenland, which she has repeatedly said is not for sale.

But Number 10 has refused to be drawn over whether Britain would support America or Denmark in the dispute as it aims both to keep Mr Trump onside and strengthen ties with European partners.

Asked whether she had received support from the UK Prime Minister on the issue of Greenland during their meeting on Tuesday, Ms Frederiksen said: “We had a very good meeting.

“I consider UK as one of our biggest and most important allies, and he is a close friend and colleague to me and to Denmark.

“We have agreed tonight that we will work closely together on the Arctic region and the need for ensuring the security environment in what we call the High North, including Greenland and the Arctic region in general.

“So it was a very good meeting, and not only looking at the Arctic region, we have agreed to work closer together on defence and deterrence and on the different security issues that are surrounding us in these years.”

In a readout issued later in the evening, Downing Street said Sir Keir had “paid tribute” to “the important role Denmark was playing” in the security of the High North region of Nordic territories including Greenland.

“Turning to security in the High North and Arctic region, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the important role Denmark was playing and welcomed their recent announcement of a new military package to defend the Arctic from hostile activity,” a Number 10 spokesperson said.

“Both leaders agreed to step up joint cooperation to address threats in the Arctic and High North, working with allies through Nato and JEF Partners.”

The two leaders also discussed the pursuit of a closer UK and EU relationship on trade and security, as well as the need to strengthen European defence capabilities including through Nato, Downing Street said.

“Turning to Ukraine, the Prime Minister welcomed the Danish Prime Minister’s reflections on the current battlefield situation and the leaders underscored the importance of supporting Ukraine’s forces for the long term, putting them in the strongest possible position.

“The Prime Minister welcomed Denmark’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union, adding he looked forward to working closely with Prime Minister Frederiksen during this time, including on the shared challenge of migration.”