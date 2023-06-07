Sir Michael Caine announces debut thriller novel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Michael Caine is to publish his debut thriller novel later this year.

The veteran British actor, 90, said he was “delighted” to announce the book, titled Deadly Game, which is due to arrive on 23 November.

Published by Hodder and Stoughton, the novel follows the adventures of DCI Harry Taylor, a detective with no respect for red tape or political reputations.

With security agencies across the world on red alert, it’s Harry and his unconventional team from the Metropolitan Police who must hit the streets in search of a lead.

Chasing down suspects including aristocratic art dealer Julian Smythe in London and oligarch Vladimir Voldrev in Barbados, the pressure is on to find a batch of missing uranium.

Deadly Game is described as “a compelling, fast-paced novel of international intrigue and twisting suspense from a legendary actor and British icon, who now proves himself to be a first-rate thriller writer”.

Sir Michael said: “It’s been my ambition for years to write a thriller. It’s the genre I most love to read, and I’ve really got a buzz out of working on Deadly Game and teaming up with Hodder once again to publish it.

“I hope readers enjoy getting to know Harry Taylor as much as I did.”

The actor has appeared in more than 160 films in a career spanning seven decades.

He is well known for his roles in classic films including Zulu, The Italian Job, and more recently Interstellar and DC’s The Dark Knight franchise, alongside Christian Bale.

Though Deadly Game is his first fiction novel, he has already produced several autobiographical works including What’s It All About?, in 1992, and The Elephant To Hollywood in 2010.