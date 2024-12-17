‘Deep slander’ to accuse Ireland of being antisemitic, Irish president says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It is “deep slander” to accuse the Irish people of being antisemitic because of criticisms of the Israeli government, Ireland’s president has said.

Michael D Higgins made the comments after Israel said it was closing its embassy in Dublin and as Israel’s foreign minister accused Ireland of “antisemitic rhetoric”.

At a ceremony at Aras an Uachtarain where the Palestinian Ambassador was appointed – a formality that is part of Ireland recognising Palestinian statehood – Mr Higgins said it was a “historic” and “great” day.

He also criticised the Israeli government’s accusations against Ireland and said it would not change Ireland’s stance.

“I think it’s very important to express, as president of Ireland, to say that the Irish people are antisemitic is a deep slander,” he said on Tuesday.

“To suggest because one criticises Prime Minister Netanyahu that one is antisemitic is such a gross defamation and slander.

“Originally… I put it down to lack of experience but I saw later that it was part of a pattern to damage Ireland.”

He said Ireland “cannot be knocked off our principle support of international law” and accused Benjamin Netanyahu of breaching international law and the sovereignty of Syria and Lebanon.

Israeli foreign affairs minister Gideon Saar said its Dublin embassy was closing due what he said was hostility towards Israel, citing Ireland recognising a Palestinian state “during attacks on Israel”, and attempting to “redefine ‘genocide’ in international law to support baseless claims against Israel at the International Court of Justice”.

Irish premier Simon Harris has “utterly” rejected claims of antisemitism, while deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin said their position has been based on upholding international law.

Mr Martin also said they would not close Ireland’s embassy in Israel.

Addressing Palestinian ambassador Dr Jilan Abdalmajid, Mr Higgins said: “I want to assure you as the Tanaiste has and as the Taoiseach has, we will not be deflected.”

Mr Higgins said that the killing of 45,000 people in Gaza, 17,000 of whom are children; injuries in Gaza being treated without pain relief; and the Palestinian enclave having the largest number of child amputees in the world is what Ireland bases its position on.

“All of the details of these tragic breaches of international law are what is informed by the Irish position.”

Dr Abdalmajid said she was honoured to become the Palestinian ambassador and said Palestine and Ireland had been “bound” by friendship and cooperation.

“I take this opportunity to express our people’s and our leadership’s deep appreciation for the honourable stance of Ireland and its leadership in supporting the legitimate rights of our people in self determination and in our quest for freedom and independence,” she said before thanking him in Irish.

Mr Higgins wished the Palestinian people health and happiness “in the face of the most terrible of adversities”.

He and his wife Sabina embraced Dr Abdalmajid, her husband and her three children before they departed from Aras an Uachtarain.