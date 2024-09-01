Higgins says his heart goes out to families of murdered Israeli hostages

Support truly

Ireland’s President has called for an end to the killing in Gaza as he expressed sympathies with the families of six murdered Israeli hostages.

Michael D Higgins was commenting following the discovery of the bodies of the six hostages in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Saturday.

The Israeli authorities said they were killed shortly before its forces reached the tunnel in which they were found.

The hostages have been named as Carmel Gat, 40, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Alexander Lobanov, 33, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Almog Sarusi, 27, and Ori Danino, 25.

In a statement, Mr Higgins said: “As images appear in the media of the six hostages whose bodies have been recovered in Gaza, one’s heart can only go out to their families who now have to carry what must be an unbearable grief in addition to the agony which they have faced since their abduction 11 months ago.

“All of this killing must stop. Piling the dead upon the dead is a hopeless strategy when what is needed is an engagement with current and long-neglected issues that will enable life to be made possible for all in the region.

“As the international community looks on, they must insist that it is time for all remaining hostages to be released by Hamas, for an immediate ceasefire, for a serious exchange of prisoners to take place, and for all necessary aid to be provided to those who need it.”

The Taoiseach described the murders as an “outrage”.

Simon Harris reiterated his call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire

“The news from Israel on the deaths of six hostages is heartbreaking and an outrage,” he said.

“These innocent people were abducted and held by Hamas for nearly 11 months. Reports they were murdered in recent days are sickening.

“This is the latest outrage and atrocity in a year of bloody inhumanity. This violence and death cannot continue and every life that can be saved must be saved.

“We need an immediate and lasting ceasefire. Ireland calls on Hamas and the (Israeli) Netanyahu government to make this a reality.

“All remaining hostages should be returned to their families and aid needs to flow freely to Gaza before the humanitarian catastrophe deepens.

“Ireland’s solidarity and sympathy are today with the families and the communities of the six innocent hostages confirmed dead.

“May their memories be a blessing.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all remaining hostages.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic news from Israel of the killing of six Israeli hostages held by Hamas in captivity,” he said.

“My thoughts and solidarity, and those of the Irish people, are with the families of the six people who have been so brutally murdered, and with their communities and the Israeli people as a whole as they confront this terrible news.

“The taking and holding of hostages is reprehensible and unconscionable in any and all circumstances.

“Ireland has repeatedly condemned Hamas and others who have taken and continue to hold hostages for nearly 11 months. The suffering endured by these innocent captives and their families is difficult to imagine.

“We have called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. I repeat this call again today.

“The past 11 months have brought unspeakable death and suffering to the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.

“Too many families continue to face violence, death and destruction. It is past time for the killing and suffering on all sides to end.

“We urgently need to see a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages. Only this can bring an end to the violence and death, and enable the urgent and massive supply of aid to Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is truly catastrophic.

“Even in this dark moment, I urge all involved to redouble their efforts to reach such a deal.”