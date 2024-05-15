Higgins and McDonald attend Palestinian women’s team match in Dublin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald have attended a football match featuring the Palestinian women’s team in Dublin.

The fixture against Bohemians FC at Dalymount Park on Wednesday evening was the Palestinian side’s first match in Europe.

Bohemians invited the team as an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people, and to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in the region.

Thousands attended the match which had been sold out for several days in advance.

A Palestinian flag was placed on every seat in the ground and shortly before kick-off, a mural of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in Gaza, was unveiled outside the ground.

Fans who were not able to buy a ticket were encouraged to purchase a stream of the game or a non-attendance ticket, or to make a donation online.

The proceeds will go to Palestinian humanitarian causes including Palestine Sport for Life and Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Ahead of the match, a delegation from the Palestinian team was hosted at Aras an Uachtarain on Tuesday by Mr Higgins and at the Mansion House by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithi de Roiste.

Palestine won the match 2-1.