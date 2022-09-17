Jump to content

Irish president and premier to attend royal reception ahead of Queen’s funeral

The King will host foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace on Sunday night.

Grinne N. Aodha
Saturday 17 September 2022 13:35
Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Michael D Higgins will be in London for the funeral (PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Michael D Higgins will be in London for the funeral (PA)
(PA Wire)

A reception at Buckingham Palace and an event hosted by the UK’s new Foreign Secretary are among the events Ireland’s president and premier will attend around the Queen’s state funeral.

The historic funeral will be one of the rare occasions where both the Irish president and Taoiseach are out of the country at the same time.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, along with Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary, will be among the hundreds of foreign dignitaries attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning.

With most countries invited to send their head of state or head of government, along with their spouses, it is believed that Ireland’s four-strong delegation is unusual.

Mr Martin will also be one of several world leaders that will meet Liz Truss ahead of the state funeral.

He is due to arrive in London on Sunday morning for a meeting with the new Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street, where he is expected to convey his condolences on the death of the monarch.

Political issues are also likely to be discussed, although Downing Street has suggested any meetings between political leaders will be more of a chat than a bilateral session.

Afterwards, Mr Martin and Mr Higgins will pay their respects at the Queen’s coffin which is lying in state at Westminster Hall, and will also sign a book of condolence at Lancaster House.

The King will host a reception for visiting heads of state at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening, which the Martins and Higginses are expected to attend.

Following the funeral, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will host a reception for foreign dignitaries at Church House, next to the abbey.

The Taoiseach will fly out of London on Monday afternoon on the Government jet, ahead of his trip to the UN General Assembly in New York.

