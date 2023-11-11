Michael Gove mobbed by pro-Palestinian protesters

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Gove was mobbed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Victoria station amid a day fraught with tensions over a rally and counter-protests held on Armistice Day.

Footage shared on social media showed the senior Cabinet minister flanked by a large police contingent trying to keep dozens of demonstrators away from him as he passed through the London railway station.

The flag-waving protesters crowding him were heard chanting “shame on you” as officers shouted at them to “get back”.

In another clip, the Levelling Up Secretary was seen walking down a London street as protesters followed him chanting the same slogan.

The scenes prompted other politicians to express solidarity with Mr Gove.

Dame Arlene Foster, former first minister of Northern Ireland, tweeted: “This is so disgraceful.

“Sending solidarity to @michaelgove and all those who seek to go about their private business on a Saturday afternoon but who are intimidated by thugs.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described attempts to intimidate politicians as “unacceptable”.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “It’s not ‘bizarre’ for Michael Gove to use a major tube/train station. He should be able to travel in peace like everyone else.

“Those acting in this fashion damage their cause and, along with those displaying abhorrent antisemitism amongst the rally today, must be condemned.”

Mr Gove’s office has been contacted for comment.

Dozens of counter-protesters were arrested as hundreds of thousands of people took part in the central London march – the biggest since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

Some politicians – most notably Mr Gove’s Cabinet colleague Suella Braverman – had put pressure on police not to let the pro-Palestinian march go ahead on the day of remembrance.