What the papers say – May 25

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The early skirmishes of the election campaign continue to dominate the front pages of the newspapers heading into the weekend.

The words “Gove quits” feature strongly on the front of several papers after Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove joined the growing list of Conservative MPs who have decided not to stand again.

The Daily Express says his “shock exit” has rocked the Tories, while the Daily Mirror says he has left “Sunak’s sinking ship”.

Yesterday’s decision, along with that of former party leadership contender Dame Andrea Leadsom, has piled the pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak according to The Times while the i weekend says the latest departures are part of a record exodus.

The FT Weekend says the latest departures have taken the number of departing Tory MPs past the previous high of 1997, while The Independent reports the Conservatives are facing a “scramble” to find enough remaining candidates.

The economy is the main battleground of the day with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves writing in the Daily Mail, insisting Labour will not “play fast and loose” with readers’ money.

An interview with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt dominates the front of The Daily Telegraph as he labels inheritance “profoundly anti-Conservative” and pledges more tax help for the middle classes.

The Guardian breaks step as it confines the election to a downpage story, choosing to lead on the International Court of Justice’s call for Israel to halt its assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

And the Daily Star reveals learning to play the didgeridoo can help beat the “curse of snoring”.