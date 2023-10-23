Ministers delaying no fault evictions ban until after court reforms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ministers are indefinitely delaying the promised ban on “no fault” evictions until after a reform of the courts is achieved, provoking claims they are kicking the move into the “long grass”.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has told Conservative MPs that the ban on section 21 evictions will not be enacted before a series of improvements are made in the legal system.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused the Government of having “betrayed” renters with a “grubby deal” to win the support of Conservative backbenchers.

The Renters Reform Bill containing the ban promised back in the Tories’ 2019 election manifesto will be debated in the Commons on Monday after a long delay.

In a letter first reported by LBC, Mr Gove said in a letter to Tories earlier this month that they will “reform the courts before we abolish section 21”.

He said that “implementation of the new system will not take place until we judge sufficient progress has been made to improve the courts”.

Among the changes to areas that are “currently frustrating proceedings”, they will digitise more of the courts process to make it easier for landlords and explore the prioritisation of cases such as those including anti-social behaviour.

Improving bailiff retention and recruitment, and providing early legal advice for tenants were also cited.

Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke, who co-chairs an all-party parliamentary group on renting, said the “landmark” reforms “should not be delayed on the basis that court improvements are required”.

“The Government’s own figures show that this is entirely bogus – repossession courts are back operating within guidelines and have returned to pre-Covid speeds,” she told the PA news agency.

“The Renters Reform Bill will provide security and stability to millions of renters across the country – it should be passed by Parliament without any further delay.”

Ms Rayner, the shadow housing secretary, said that the “flip-flop” on the section 21 ban “kicks it into the long grass”.

She argued it was unlikely to be brought in before the next election because the Conservatives will act as “judge and jury” in deciding when the courts have been sufficiently improved.

“Having broken the justice system, they are now using their own failure to indefinitely delay keeping their promises to renters in the most underhand way,” she said.

“This comes at a heavy price for renters who have been let down for too long already. Tens of thousands more families who the Government promised to protect now face the prospect of being threatened with homelessness or kicked out of their homes by bailiffs.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of the Shelter housing charity, said renters have “already had to wait far too long for reform”.

We need a clear and unambiguous timeline for abolishing these evictions Polly Neate, Shelter

“The Government absolutely cannot kick abolishing no fault evictions down the road and leave them waiting any longer. We need a clear and unambiguous timeline for abolishing these evictions,” she added.

Downing Street was unable to say when a ban on no fault evictions will be introduced.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s right that courts are ready for what will be the most significant reforms to tenancy laws in three decades.

“I think we’ve said from the start the implementation will be phased and I don’t know exactly if there’s set timelines to that.”

The move was welcomed by National Residential Landlords Association chief executive Ben Beadle.

He said: “Reform of the rental market will only work if it has the confidence of responsible landlords every bit as much as tenants. This is especially important given the rental housing supply crisis renters now face.

“Following extensive campaigning by the NRLA, we welcome the approach taken by ministers to ensure court improvements are made before section 21 ends.”

Tom Darling, campaign manager at the Renters’ Reform Coalition representing 20 charities, said the “absurd” move will have a “terrible human cost”.