What the papers say – January 29

The front pages focus on asylum seekers, an Arctic blast and a startling Government admission on the Grenfell tragedy.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Government will publish an urgent and emergency care plan on Monday, as the Health Secretary admitted that there was “no quick fix” to the serious pressures facing the NHS.

House Secretary Michael Gove tells The Sunday Times that “faulty and ambiguous” Government guidance allowed the Grenfell Tower tragedy to occur.

The Observer reports a whistleblower has claimed children seeking asylum in the UK were threatened with violence and subjected to racist abuse to staff at a Home Office-run hotel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on a “collision course” with civil servants over his migration plans, according to the Sunday Express.

Analysis of official figures by The Independent shows a person is killed every three days on average by an offender on probation in England and Wales.

A “dumpin’ donut” of cold weather from the North Pole has been predicted for the UK, reports Daily Star Sunday.

The Sun says Strictly’s stars including Helen Skelton were out on the town at 3am recently when a glass bottle was thrown during a street brawl.

And Sunday People flags that the King is in TV talks to “break silence over Harry row”.