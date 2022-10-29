Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gove: Tories owe nation an apology for ‘making the wrong choice’ in Truss

Liz Truss’s tax-cutting agenda was a ‘holiday from reality,’ the Cabinet minister said.

Sophie Wingate
Saturday 29 October 2022 23:20
Michael Gove has been reappointed as Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary (James Manning/PA)
Michael Gove has been reappointed as Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Conservatives owe the public an apology for installing Liz Truss as leader, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said.

The Levelling Up Secretary, who was a vocal critic of the short-lived prime minister’s tax-slashing plans, said he understood people’s anger about the chaos of recent months.

In an op-ed in The Sun, Mr Gove wrote: “We made the wrong choice this summer about the path we should take.

Plans to cut taxes targeted on the richest were a holiday from reality

Michael Gove

“Plans to cut taxes targeted on the richest were a holiday from reality.

Recommended

“A mini budget that didn’t explain how spending plans would be paid for was an error. To put it mildly.”

The Tory big beast’s article comes before he is due to appear on several Sunday morning broadcast programmes, suggesting that he might enjoy prominence in Rishi Sunak’s administration.

Mr Gove was dramatically sacked by his old rival Boris Johnson in the summer as his premiership collapsed, and then threw his weight behind Ms Truss’s rival Mr Sunak in the race to succeed him.

At the Tory Party conference earlier this month, Mr Gove was one of the ringleaders of the revolt against Ms Truss and then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget, forcing a climbdown over the plan to scrap the 45p top rate of tax.

Furious allies of Ms Truss accused him of getting “his kicks in a sadistic way”.

Mr Sunak offered him a return to Government after taking over from Ms Truss in Downing Street.

Recommended

Mr Gove said the new Prime Minister “has the experience, competence and compassion to steer us through the choppy economic waters ahead”.

He wrote: “I know that he will not just get the big calls ahead right, but that he will make them with those struggling the most at the forefront of his mind.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in