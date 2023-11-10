Jump to content

Jackets worn by late Michael Jackson and George Michael among top auction lots

The items were among more than 200 pieces of music memorabilia that sold on Friday.

Ellie Iorizzo
Friday 10 November 2023 20:27
George Michael’s La Rocka Jacket (left) next to Michael Jackson’s custom-made leather jacket (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

A leather jacket worn by late pop star Michael Jackson in a 1984 Pepsi commercial has sold at auction alongside a jacket George Michael wore in a music video.

The items were among more than 200 pieces of music memorabilia that went under the hammer on Friday, as part of a four-day Propstore entertainment auction in London.

Billie Jean singer Jackson’s Pepsi commercial jacket sold for £250,000 including the buyer’s premium, which had been estimated to sell for between £200,000 and £400,000.

While Wham! star Michael’s La Rocka jacket, which he wore duetting alongside US singer Aretha Franklin in I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me), sold for £93,750 including the buyer’s premium.

It had been originally listed as expecting to sell for between £30,000 and £60,000.

Other high-ticket items included a beehive hairpiece worn by late British singer Amy Winehouse, which sold for £18,750 including buyer’s premium.

The hairpiece, which she wore for a 2007 music video You Know I’m No Good for her last album Back To Black, had been estimated to sell for between £15,000 and £30,000.

Other music items came from bands and singers including AC/DC, David Bowie, Queen, Oasis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Marr and The Beatles.

