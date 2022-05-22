What the papers say – May 23

Today’s papers focus on the rising cost of living and its consequences, and the food crisis tied to the war in Ukraine.

The Times, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report that energy boss Michael Lewis predicts fuel poverty will hit 40% of households by October.

The rising cost of living is causing a spike in shoplifting, according to Metro. But the i says help with the crisis is “on hold” as the Prime Minister focuses on the partygate fallout.

The PM’s allies have accused partygate investigator Sue Gray of playing politics, according to the Daily Mail.

The Independent says the UK is “unprepared” for the food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, while The Daily Telegraph says gene-edited crops will help.

Children’s mental health is in crisis, according to The Guardian which reports 400,000 young people are being treated a month.

The Financial Times reports on worries from investors that the world is experiencing a “demise” of globalisation as world leaders prepare to meet in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

A children’s nurse has been arrested and is accused of poison, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says the “Jubilee heat wave” starts this week.