Michael McIntyre cancels comedy gig due to operation

Michael McIntyre has cancelled a comedy gig as he undergoes a medical procedure.

The comedian, 48, announced on Sunday that his Southampton show at the Mayflower Theatre would not go ahead on Monday.

This marks his second rescheduled show of his Macnificent World Tour following a night in Plymouth also being missed by McIntyre last week.

On Twitter, formerly X, his account wrote: “We regret to inform customers that Michael McIntyre will be unable to perform on Monday 4 March at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.

“Unfortunately, Michael has had an operation to remove kidney stones.

“The show will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly. Tickets will remain valid for the new date. If you are unable to make the new date you will be entitled to a refund.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

This follows another post in which his account said, due to “illness”, he would not perform at Plymouth Pavilions on Thursday.

The post also said: “The show will be rescheduled to a later date to be announced soon. If you are unable to make the new date you will be entitled to a refund. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

McIntyre is due to perform for three nights at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from Friday to Sunday.

He then has more upcoming dates this month in Newcastle and Manchester.

The comedian and presenter is also known for hosting Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and the game show The Wheel on the BBC.