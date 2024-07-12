Michael Mosley felt like your own personal doctor, says Anita Rani

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

British radio presenter Anita Rani has remembered the late Michael Mosley and said the “very humble” broadcaster “felt like your own personal doctor”.

The TV doctor, credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, died in June aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

Rani, 46, paid tribute to Mosley during the BBC’s Just One Thing Day, named after his popular radio programme where he encouraged healthy habits by introducing easy routines or simple swaps into daily life.

Anita Rani read out messages viewers sent in about Michael Mosley (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

In conversation with Professor Marie Murphy on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Rani said: “I worked with him (Mosley) on The One Show many years ago when we were both reporters on it and he just had a real generosity of spirit, very humble, very kind…

“He just had that very – felt like your own personal doctor when he spoke.”

Ms Murphy, who appeared on the podcast and TV series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor alongside Mosley, said: “Exactly and his knowledge was encyclopedic but he was more keen to draw out your knowledge.

“He was really keen to hear your perspective”, she added.

The professor talked about topics that were of interest to Mosley on the show and said he loved the “notion of doing things like squats, press ups and, and other activities over the course of the day.”

Michael Mosley was a celebrated author of health books (PA) ( PA Wire )

“And he loved walking and that’s what I suppose I find so tragic about his death is that he was doing something that he really did love,” she said.

“He loved walking, he was a massive advocate and that’s where he and I connected because most of my research over the years has been about walking.

“It’s probably the answer to the public health issue of inactivity, because the majority of us can walk and it’s something that we can fit into our everyday lives and it’s probably one of the best forms of exercise.”

During Woman’s Hour Rani also heard from listeners who had implemented Mosley’s tips and tidbits into their everyday lives and read out a message from a woman who said she started doing wall squats and grew “stronger leg muscles” because of it.

Mosley’s widow, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Mosley would have been “gobsmacked” at the outpouring of affection for him following his death.

She added that she had been left “breath-taken” by the reaction from people across the country and around the world.

Elsewhere, on Morning Live, presenters Michelle Ackerley and Rav Wilding read out heartfelt messages from audience members.

The One Show, where Mosley was a regular contributor, will also celebrate his legacy.

Just One Thing Day, taking place across the BBC on July 12, is “rooted in Michael’s ethos to encourage healthy habits”, according to the BBC, and is encouraging audiences and presenters to try out one new health habit in memory of Mosley.