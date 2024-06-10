What the papers say – June 10

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The death of TV presenter Michael Mosley features prominently on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail,Daily Mirror and Metro report that Mosely was “agonisingly” close to safety when he collapsed after falling down a rocky slope on a Greek island.

Moving to politics, The Times covers Suella Braverman’s message to her fellow Tories: Embrace Nigel Farage.

The i reports that Sir Keir Starmer has yet to convince voters that the Labour Party has the answers to challenges facing the UK.

The Financial Times splashes on Labour dropping a major proposal on pensions in an effort to de-risk its election campaign.

The Independent reports on the intervention of former deputy prime minister Lord Michael Heseltine, who has issued a rallying cry to the Conservatives, warning that the party is “fighting for its life”.

Looking abroad, The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian report on France’s right-wing surge, which has strong-armed Emmanuel Macron into a snap election.

And the Daily Star leads on a psychic vegetable that is tipping England to win the Euros.