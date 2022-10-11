Jump to content

Author Michael Rosen to speak at Westminster Abbey coronavirus service

The children’s laureate said he was ‘looking forward’ to honouring those who died.

Laura Parnaby
Tuesday 11 October 2022 09:45
Former children’s laureate Michael Rosen is among the speakers at a Westminster Abbey service remembering those who died during the coronavirus pandemic (Chris Bull/Alamy/PA)
Former children's laureate Michael Rosen is among the speakers at a Westminster Abbey service remembering those who died during the coronavirus pandemic (Chris Bull/Alamy/PA)

Former children’s laureate Michael Rosen is among the speakers at a Westminster Abbey service remembering those who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of bereaved relatives and NHS key workers are attending the central London service, which will see church officials bless trees and saplings before they are planted in a living memorial garden, on Tuesday.

They will grow at the National Memorial Arboretum in the National Forest at Alrewas, near Lichfield, Staffordshire.

The hour-long service of prayers, hymns and readings from guests is being led by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.

Mr Rosen, an author, children’s laureate from 2007-2009 and who suffered badly with coronavirus, said he was looking forward to speaking at the service.

He shared the event on Twitter with the words: “This is today.

“I’m looking forward to being there and doing a short reading in honour of those who served and died during the pandemic.”

Mr Rosen was put in a coma with Covid-19 and lost his sight in an eye and hearing in an ear as a result of microbleeds in his brain.

The Westminster service will start at 12pm.

