What the papers say – December 8
A mix of local and international stories lead the UK papers at the end of the week.
The Independent says two people have died as Storm Darragh wreaked havoc across the UK on Saturday.
Premier League footballer Michail Antonio is in a stable condition in hospital following a car crash, according to The Sun on Sunday and Sunday People.
The Sunday Times reports the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is under threat after rebels reached the gates of Damascus.
Foreign news also features on the front of The Sunday Telegraph, which carries Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky backing US President-elect Donald Trump’s call for an end to the war in Ukraine.
Elsewhere, the Sunday Mirror carries an interview with the mother of Coleen Rooney, who says the impact the Wagatha Christie case had on her daughter broke her heart.