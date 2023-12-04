Tanaiste condemns renewed attacks on Gaza as ‘unconscionable’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The resumption of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza is “unconscionable”, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin condemned the latest attacks on the region, insisting innocent civilians were being killed.

Israel has intensified its assault on Gaza as it seeks to eliminate Hamas following the militant group’s deadly attack on October 7.

The Israeli military has widened its offensive following the end of the week-long ceasefire.

It has called for the mass evacuation of the town of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Tanaiste Mr Martin said it was critical to bring the war to an end.

“I said before the resumption of the war that it was unconscionable that the war would resume and I believe that,” he said.

“We know from the bombardment of north Gaza that the protection of civilian life was not prioritised, and far too many innocent men, women and children were killed and are now being killed in southern Gaza as a result of this bombardment – and I condemn that, that is wrong.”

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Mr Martin added: “We’ll continue to work with all of the parties – Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar and others – to first of all get hostages out, to get remaining civilians out, but more critically to get the war ended.

“And I think there is a lot of pressure on and that pressure will continue.”