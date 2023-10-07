Jump to content

Irish deputy premier condemns Hamas attack on Israel

Micheal Martin has called for an end to ‘all hostilities’ after the unprecedented attack was launched.

Grainne Ni Aodha
Saturday 07 October 2023 11:43
Tanaiste Micheal Martin has called for an ‘immediate cessation of all hostilities’ (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ireland’s deputy premier has condemned attacks from Hamas militants on Israel and called for “all hostilities” to stop.

Micheal Martin was reacting after the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers launched a major attack on Israel, resulting in at least 22 casualties, according to Israeli authorities.

Mr Martin, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, expressed his sympathies over the lives that had been lost.

“I strongly condemn the firing of rockets into Israel by Hamas and attacks against Israel from Gaza,” Mr Martin said.

“I deeply regret the loss of life and the impact on civilians.

“I call for an immediate cessation of all hostilities.”

The Tanaiste had travelled to the region last month on a three-day diplomatic trip where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

He also travelled to the occupied Palestinian territory where he met with President Mahmoud Abbas.

