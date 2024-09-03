Report reveals ‘shocking’ levels of abuse allegations at religious-run schools

Support truly

The scale of allegations of historical sexual abuse at schools run by religious orders in Ireland is “truly shocking”, Education Minister Norma Foley has said.

The minister has announced that a Commission of Investigation is to be established to examine historical sexual abuse claims in day and boarding schools.

Almost 2,400 allegations of historical sexual abuse were recorded by 308 schools run by religious orders across Ireland, a Government-ordered scoping inquiry has revealed.

The 700-page report, published on Tuesday, said the allegations were made against 884 alleged abusers in day and boarding schools run by 42 religious orders.

The level of abuse is shocking, it is truly shocking Norma Foley

The scoping inquiry said it had contacted 73 religious orders that ran or are still running schools in Ireland, with 42 having records of historical sexual abuse allegations.

The report said 17 were special schools, which recorded 590 allegations involving 190 alleged abusers.

It added that around half of the alleged abusers are believed to be dead.

The report names hundreds of schools, including primary, secondary and special schools. It also details the total number of allegations and number of alleged abuser at each institution.

It also includes the accounts of many survivors, detailing the abuse they suffered and the impact it has had on their lives.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said it was important that the next steps taken by the Government are “absolutely survivor-centred”.

He said: “I want to say this on behalf of the Government, and I want to say this on behalf of the people of Ireland: we will get this right.”

The report was written by senior counsel Mary O’Toole, who was appointed by Ms Foley. She provided the minister with the report in June.

The report recommended the Government approach the religious orders to contribute towards to a redress scheme.

Speaking at a press conference at Government Buildings on Tuesday, Ms Foley, who became emotional while reading out the statement, said: “This is the first time, and we shouldn’t underestimate this, the first time that the scale of child sexual abuse allegations in schools run by religious orders has been disclosed based on information supplied by religious orders themselves and by survivors.

“It covers schools all across the country.”

She added: “The level of abuse is shocking, it is truly shocking.”

Ms Foley said that a redress scheme for survivors will also be considered.

She added: added: “The report is a harrowing document and contains participants’ descriptions of appalling sexual abuse and violence.

“This include abuse being perpetrated in front of other children.”

She added: “Many of the survivors who participated in the scoping inquiry are now older.

“They have been able to speak about the lifelong impact of childhood sexual abuse. Participants in the inquiry told us that it led to the premature end of their childhood.

Some survivors said they left Ireland specifically to get away from memories of sexual abuse

“It affected their academic performance in schools, it caused mental health issues, abuse of alcohol or drugs. It damaged survivors’ relationships with their families and even their own children.

“Some survivors were unable to visit their own parents’ graves because their abuser was buried nearby in a plot in the same graveyard.

“Some survivors said they left Ireland specifically to get away from memories of sexual abuse.”

She said: “Our schools should be places of haven, not horror.

“Our students should be able to experience learning, fun and friendship in school, not fear and certainly not fright.”

Ms Foley added: “Today is about shining a light on the actions of abusers during a dark, distressing and horrific period in our history.

“These were the people who were meant to build up children and young people in their care.

“Instead, they broke them down.

“These abusers betrayed trust, they betrayed innocence, they betrayed the beauty and joy that should be at the core of childhood.”

Last year, the Spiritan Congregation apologised to victims of abuse and said an independent group would engage with survivors at its schools and institutions, including Dublin’s Blackrock College.

The abuse allegations go back as far as the 1970s.

The Government set up the scoping inquiry to shape its response to allegations of historical sexual abuse in boarding and day schools run by religious orders.

Restore Together, which is an advocacy group for victims of sexual abuse in Spiritan schools, expressed “real concern” that any statutory inquiry at schools could result in further delays to justice and redress for victims and survivors.

Restore Together said in a statement: “Media reports in July and again today refer to the imminent establishment of a redress scheme only after the conclusion of any inquiry.

“This would unnecessarily add years of delay to urgently needed justice and healing for all victims/survivors of abuse.

“It is already fully accepted by the Spiritan and other religious orders that widespread abuse took place over a long time frame affecting hundreds of children, who are now adults, and that they must receive justice and redress.

“Restore Together’s strong wish is that any statutory inquiry must be structured to reflect the urgency of the situation putting the best interests of victims/survivors first.

“This could be partially achieved by the concurrent operation of parallel strands of any inquiry aimed at providing healing, redress and justice to victims/survivors without any further delay.”

The report also details a total of 185 allegations of abuse were disclosed at Spiritan-run schools in Blackrock.

It revealed that 130 allegations of abuse were disclosed at Willow Park Junior School, while 55 allegations of abuse were made at Blackrock College.

It is vital the needs of these survivors remain at the heart of our response Micheal Martin

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said the scoping report had revealed the impact of abuse on the lives of survivors.

He said: “The level and scale of the horrific abuse within schools revealed in the report’s pages is shocking, and there must be full accountability and justice for those abused.

“I commend Minister Norma Foley for her thorough and survivor-led approach in producing this Scoping Inquiry as she works to establish a Commission of Investigation to further examine the historic sexual abuse.

“Much more work needs to be done and I know the Minister will continue to work on the recommendations of the report in consultation with survivors.

“Over many decades, there has been significant work to deal with the abuse suffered in a wide range of institutions.

“This report reveals the severe impact of sexual abuse on the lives of survivors.

“It is vital the needs of these survivors remain at the heart of our response.”