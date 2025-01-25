Financial support to come for those counting cost of Storm Eowyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Irish government is set to provide support to those counting the cost of Storm Eowyn.

More than 400,000 remained without power and 120,000 without water across Ireland on Saturday following record-setting wind speeds.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said every effort is being made to restore power and water supplies, describing the destruction caused as “unprecedented” with 768,000 without power at the peak on Friday.

One man was killed during the storm. Kacper Dudek, 20, died when a tree fell on his car in Co Donegal early on Friday morning as Storm Eowyn started its destructive course across Ireland.

Tanaiste Simon Harris said the Irish Defence Forces were assisting ESB Network with helicopters to help restore power.

He said the Civil Defence is also on standby across the country.

Record-breaking winds saw buildings damaged and roads blocked.

Minister for Housing James Browne has said that financial support will be made available to families and businesses.

He told RTE that government ministers will work together to see what supports are needed for those affected.

“Supports will be put in place,” he said.

“What exactly they are will be assessed over the coming days and get them out as quickly as possible.”

He also urged people to exercise caution in the coming days while repair work continues, as a number of weather warnings will be in place.

Met Eireann has issued a number of warnings, including a yellow warning for rain from 5am on Sunday for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford, and a yellow warning for wind from 6am on Sunday for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Munster and Galway.

There are also yellow warnings for wind from 11am on Sunday for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Louth, Meath, Mayo and Sligo, and from 11pm for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach thanked emergency crews and responders working to restore power and clear roads and said a huge amount of work is needed in the days ahead to restore electricity, water and communications to hundreds of thousands of people.

“I’m grateful for the efforts of multiple state agencies to help those most in need, and we understand how difficult it is for homes and businesses across the island,” he said.

“This is a whole of Government effort including ESB, EirGrid, Irish Water, Local Authorities, the Defence Forces, Civil Defence, the NPWS, Coillte and others.

“I’ve been briefed by the chair of the national emergency co-ordination group, which will meet again today, and every effort is being made to get high voltage transmission lines up and running, homes reconnected and water supplies secured.

“My Government will fully assess the situation in the coming days to see what supports we can offer people and businesses caught up in the aftermath of this storm.”