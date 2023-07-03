‘Hearts are broken’ after deaths of Irish teenagers on Greek island – principal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A school principal has said “our hearts are broken” and families have been plunged into “deep sadness” after the deaths of two recent graduates on the Greek island of Ios.

Tributes have been paid to the two teenagers, Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, as “bright, sporting, academic” young men.

St Michael’s College in Dublin released a statement on Sunday about the death of Andrew before later confirming Max had also died.

Irish deputy premier and minister for foreign affairs Micheal Martin said a consular officer was on the ground on Ios supporting the families involved.

He described the teenagers’ deaths as “devastating” and “every parent’s nightmare”.

Minister for Further Education Simon Harris said his thoughts were with Leaving Cert students on holiday in Greece who were “now encountering such shock and pain and grief”.

On Monday, principal of St Michael’s College Tim Kelleher said that representatives of the school’s parent association had flown to the Greek island to support the families.

“We’re absolutely devastated, the entire community is reeling with the news over the last 24 hours,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go to the bereaved families, some of the parents association reps have flown out to the island to give them some support in their time of need.”

He described Andrew as a “fantastic young man, great sportsman, fantastic footballer” who was academically bright, and was looking forward to his holiday and to attending college.

“A very, very bright future,” he said.

He described Max as “very bright”, “passionate about rugby” and had “the world at his feet”.

He said he was “full of optimism and hope for the future”.

Mr Kelleher added: “Unfortunately both families got the news yesterday that their future had been taken from them and we’re obviously devastated for them, their family and friends, and we’re here to help and support in any way we can in the next days and weeks.”

He said that the group of classmates who had been on holiday with them are “absolutely traumatised” and are on their way home.

He said that the school is open, there is a book of condolences open and support is available to those who need it.

Several bouquets of flowers were placed at the Dublin school on Monday.

The Irish tricolour and the school flag were being flown at half mast outside the front door.

“We are heartbroken,” said Mr Kelleher.

“We are a tight-knit community and these are two fantastic young men with their whole lives ahead of them.

“Bright, sporting, academic men, who had their whole lives ahead of them.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of families this morning plunged into deep, deep sadness because of what has occurred and again we are reeling with it.

“It’s exactly the nightmare that every parent dreads when group holidays and big groups of children go away.

“You just don’t want to get that call to say your child is missing.

“But two of our families have had that call and we are devastated for them, and our hearts are broken and our sympathy goes to them all.”

The past president of St Michael’s Union ,Tom McCormack, said it was the “darkest day” in the history of the Dublin school.

He said: “It was a devastating day, we’ve been heartened by the huge volume of messages of support from government ministers, councillors, senators, other schools.

“Our sister school, St Mary’s, eight years ago had the Berkeley tragedy and we are now experiencing our darkest day.”

The Tanaiste extended his condolences.

“I think we’re all devastated at the loss of such young lives with such great potential, Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall,” Mr Martin RTE Radio One.

“And our deepest sympathies go to their parents, to their families and to the entire school community of St Michael’s.”

Mr Martin said he had spoken to the school principal on Monday morning.

“They are devastated,” he said.

“Two outstanding young men with their lives ahead of them and our thoughts and our prayers are with the families and their friends.

“And obviously many of their friends are out there in Ios and it’s a very, very difficult time for them now and we just ask them to look after each other over the next number of days and in the difficult time ahead.”

He added: “It is devastating and the most traumatic news that any parent could hear and it is every parent’s nightmare and many of our sons and daughters go abroad after leaving certificates and after exams.

“And we’re a country where many people travel now and accidents can happen anywhere, I think we have to say that, but in this context our officials and our department is there to help and to offer support when terrible, sad events like this occur.”

Minister for Education Norma Foley said on Monday that there are “no words” to describe the heartbreaking news.

“Heartfelt sympathies to the school community at St Michael’s College and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew, Max and their classmates.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said on Twitter that her thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and school community at St Michael’s, and has written to the school to extend her condolences.