Approach of Labour government to NI legacy hailed by Irish Tanaiste

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Labour government’s approach to the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past has been praised as a “significant change” from the previous administration.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin welcomed consultation with Troubles victims and pledges to tackle the controversial Legacy Act which was introduced by the Conservative government.

The issue had caused division between the British and Irish governments, with the Irish taking an inter-state case against the UK over the Act last December.

I warmly welcome the initiatives and decisions taken already by the Secretary of State Hilary Benn in respect of immunity, inquests and facilitating the return of civil cases Tanaiste Micheal Martin

Speaking in Newry, Co Down on Monday, the Tanaiste said he wants to see the issue of legacy dealt with and families able to pursue truth or justice.

“I warmly welcome the initiatives and decisions taken already by the Secretary of State Hilary Benn in respect of immunity, inquests and facilitating the return of civil cases,” he said.

“I had a very substantive meeting at the weekend with Hilary Benn in respect of legacy. I’ve tasked my officials to engage with his officials to tease through remaining issues and of course he is engaged in a consultation process with victims groups and with political parties.

“I will also again re-engage with victims groups in respect of navigating the next phase of the agenda which was articulated by the new Labour government in Britain to repeal and replace the Legacy Act. So there will be legislative proposals.

“We will engage with the British government. I welcome the Secretary of State’s commitment to engaging with the Irish Government in respect of this.

“It’s a significant change from the previous government’s approach on legacy.”

Mr Martin said he is committed to seeing the issue “resolved once and for all”, and to working with Mr Benn to this end.

“The families of the victims need a process and they need closure,” he said.

“That is essential. I have been involved in this now for decades. I can remember the Eames Bradley report of many, many years ago, and it’s been stop/start, and it’s been very, very unsatisfactory for the families of loved ones who were brutally murdered during the Troubles.

“Many want information retrieval, others want justice and avenues to justice, so we have got to develop mechanisms that respond to the different needs of families of victims.”