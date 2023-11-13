Micheal Martin to travel to Israel and Palestine this week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland’s deputy premier has announced he is to travel to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory later this week.

Micheal Martin, who is also foreign affairs minister, will also travel to Egypt.

Israel’s ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich said: “We will welcome his visit in Israel for our bilateral discussions and for him to have the ability to see first hand the atrocities and the horrible events, not just of October 7 but everything that has happened since then in Israel.”

Mr Martin visited Israel and the West Bank in September, before the latest flare up of violence between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels this morning, Mr Martin said: “The situation in the region is at a critical point, with a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and continued risks of regional escalation.

“I have been engaging intensively with regional counterparts since October 7 and will return to the region this week, following my visit in September, to continue that engagement.

“In Egypt, I hope to meet with foreign minister Sameh Shoukry and secretary general of the Arab League, Aboul Gheit.

“In Israel, I plan to see foreign minister Eli Cohen and hope also to visit the south of Israel and the communities that were devastated by the October 7 attacks.”

He said he is scheduled to meet foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki in the occupied Palestinian territory, adding he “hopes” to see Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“I will be engaging in particular on the situation of Emily Hand, the eight-year old Irish-Israeli hostage, whose father Tom I will meet tomorrow in Dublin, as well as the situation of Irish citizens still in Gaza.”

The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland said she has raised Emily’s case with the Palestinian Authority.

Tom Hand has travelled to Dublin, along with his elder daughter Natali, to raise awareness of the estimated 200 hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas militants, including Emily.