Taoiseach Micheal Martin tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington DC

Mr Martin had been due to speak at the 30th anniversary of the Ireland Funds Gala dinner on Wednesday evening.

Jonathan McCambridge
Thursday 17 March 2022 00:59
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking at a press conference, during his visit to the US (Oliver Contreras/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking at a press conference, during his visit to the US (Oliver Contreras/PA)
(PA Wire)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has tested positive for Covid-19.

It means he will be unable to meet US President Joe Biden later on Thursday as part of the traditional shamrock ceremony.

Mr Martin had been due to speak at the 30th anniversary of the Ireland Funds Gala dinner on Wednesday evening.

US President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington DC during Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s visit (Oliver Contreras/PA)
(PA Wire)

He has now left that gathering.

Recommended

Mr Martin’s speech was instead given by Irish Ambassador to the US, Daniel Mulhall.

“I know you will all join with me in wishing the Taoiseach a speedy recovery,” he told the audience in Washington.

It remains unclear how the White House St Patrick’s Day celebrations will now be handled – if someone will take Mr Martin’s place or if the meeting will be carried out virtually instead.

It also casts doubt on whether the Taoiseach can return to Ireland for a national day of remembrance on Sunday to commemorate those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in