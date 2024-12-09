Party leaders hold ‘constructive’ meeting on forming government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris have held a “constructive, positive” meeting on government formation, the two parties have said.

A joint statement on Monday afternoon confirmed that Taoiseach Mr Harris and Tanaiste Mr Martin have asked their respective negotiating teams to begin talks around putting together Ireland’s next coalition administration.

“The two party leaders met today and had a positive, constructive engagement,” the statement said.

“The Taoiseach and Tanaiste agreed the need for a stable government, underpinned by mutual respect and clear policy direction, for the next five years, so that it can deliver for the Irish people in the face of great challenges.

“The two party leaders have now asked their negotiating teams to commence talks tomorrow.”

Fianna Fail was the clear winner of last month’s general election, securing 48 of the Dail Parliament’s 174 seats, while Sinn Fein took 39 and Fine Gael won 38.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael headed up the last coalition and are expected to continue that partnership into the next mandate.

However, with a combined 86 seats, they are just short of the 88 required for a majority in the Dail.

If they wish to return to government together, they would need one smaller party as a junior partner, or a handful of independents.

Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have ruled out doing business with Sinn Fein.

The centre-left Social Democrats and Irish Labour Party are seen as the only two realistic options if the two larger parties seek to convince a smaller party to join the coalition.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said she had spoken to the leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael on Monday by phone, and had agreed to meet them in separate meetings this week.

Deputy Bacik also spoke with the leader of Sinn Fein about future engagement ... The parliamentary party also agreed with Deputy Bacik’s proposal to write to the leaders of the Social Democrats and Green Party Labour statement

“Deputy Bacik will meet Micheal Martin tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon, and Simon Harris at a time later in the week,” Labour said in a statement.

“Deputy Bacik also spoke with the leader of Sinn Fein about future engagement.

“The parliamentary party will meet again following these engagements.

“The parliamentary party also agreed with Deputy Bacik’s proposal to write to the leaders of the Social Democrats and Green Party to seek further development of a centre-left common platform.”

When Fianna Fail and Fine Gael entered coalition for the first time after the last general election in 2020, there was only a three-seat difference in their relative strength.

That resulted in an equal partnership at the head of the coalition, with the Green Party as the junior partner. The two main parties swapped the role of taoiseach half-way through the term.

With Fianna Fail’s lead over Fine Gael having grown to 10 seats following this election, focus has turned to the future of the rotating taoiseach arrangement and whether it will operate again in the next mandate and, if so, on what basis.

There are similar questions around the distribution of ministries and other roles.

While Mr Martin has so far refused to be drawn on the specifics, he has suggested that he expects Fianna Fail’s greater strength of numbers to be reflected in the new administration.

However, Mr Harris has insisted that Fine Gael’s mandate cannot be taken for granted when it comes to government formation.