Taoiseach urges caution in EU response to Trump tariff threat

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has warned against any premature response to Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on EU exports to the United States.

Speaking ahead a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, Mr Martin said the European response had to be united.

The US president has announced he will impose 25% trade taxes on goods coming from America’s nearest neighbours and largest trade partners – Canada and Mexico – as well as a 10% levy on Chinese goods.

All three nations have vowed to respond in kind to Mr Trump’s actions, sparking fears of a global trade war.

Mr Trump has also pledged to impose duties on the European Union.

Mr Martin said the US and EU had the biggest economic relationship in the world.

He said: “In our view protectionism more generally will harm citizens, no matter where they reside and that tariffs are a negative in respect of economic development.

“We are a small open economy, we depend on trade and it is our view that the union has championed that and we continue to champion that and Europe will work together on these issues and engage with the US in a constructive manner.”

Asked how the EU should respond to Mr Trump’s tariff threat, the Taoiseach said: “The European Union has to act as one.

“We are an economic entity, we have a single market.”

He added: “First of all, we have to see what happens and assess it and measure it, calibrate the impacts, and then develop our response.

“But I wouldn’t do anything prematurely right now, until we see what exactly is being proposed, if something is being proposed.

“What is essential is that the European Union acts as one and will act as one.

“And I think in unity, there is strength.”