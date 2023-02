Micheal Martin to discuss EU support for Ukraine during Brussels meeting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Irish premier Micheal Martin will discuss the EU’s support for Ukraine when he attends a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

In the week of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, the council will meet the foreign minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss a new sanctions package.

Ministers will also discuss climate and energy diplomacy and consider the EU’s response to developments in Afghanistan and Iran.

Mr Martin said: “The council’s discussion is particularly important, given it takes place in the week of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s barbaric, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The EU’s support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people remains unwavering Micheal Martin

“Ukraine’s defence of its sovereignty and our common values has been remarkable.

“The EU’s support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people remains unwavering, and we will continue to work together to push back against Russia’s aggression.”

Regarding Afghanistan, Mr Martin said: “The ongoing assault by the Taliban on the human rights of Afghan people, particularly women and girls, is reprehensible.

“Our discussion will be an important opportunity to discuss the role that the EU can play to support the people of Afghanistan, uphold the rights of women, girls and minorities, and provide life-saving humanitarian relief, given the dire situation in the country.”

The Tanaiste said he was also deeply concerned by developments in Iran.

“Ireland continues to be fully part of the united EU response to these developments and at our meeting we will discuss further sanctions on those responsible for grave human rights violations,” he said.