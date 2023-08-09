Jump to content

Man charged over blaze at 14th-century Michelin-starred restaurant

The Star at Harome, which is one of the best known restaurants in the north of England, had to be rebuilt after a fire in 2021

Dave Higgens
Wednesday 09 August 2023 11:45
The Star Inn pub, Harome, in 2005 – before the blaze which wrecked it in 2021 (John Giles/PA)
The Star Inn pub, Harome, in 2005 – before the blaze which wrecked it in 2021 (John Giles/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been charged with arson following a fire which gutted one of the best-known restaurants in the north of England.

The thatched 14th-century Star Inn at Harome – a Michelin-starred restaurant near Helmsley, North Yorkshire – was devastated by a blaze in November 2021.

On Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said: “A 28-year-old man from Helmsley has been charged with committing arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered.

“The damage caused to the building was in excess of £2 million.”

Charles Birkett is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The Star Inn has regularly featured in lists of the best restaurants and gastropubs since the arrival of chef and patron Andrew Pern more than 25 years ago.

The inn was rebuilt and reopened on the anniversary of the fire in 2022.

No-one was injured in the blaze, which saw more than 40 firefighters fight to save the building.

