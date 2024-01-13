Jump to content

In Pictures: DragCon brings the queens of high camp and fashion to London

More than 100 queens attended the event, which was opened by RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

PA Reporters
Saturday 13 January 2024 12:55
An act during the opening of RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024 at ExCeL London (Ian West/PA)
An act during the opening of RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024 at ExCeL London (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

More than 100 drag queens have donned their most fabulous frocks in London for what is billed as the “world’s largest celebration of drag culture”.

RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024 opened at ExCeL London on Saturday, although RuPaul Charles, the creator of the international franchise, was absent due to the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.

His co-judge Michelle Visage, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, was there to open the show instead, alongside the most recent winner of BBC Three’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Ginger Johnson.

Drag Race began in the US in 2009, with stars from spin-off international versions including Canada, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Philippines, and Down Under also attending the event at ExCeL London.

British drag queens including previous winners Krystal Versace, Lawrence Chaney and Danny Beard will be in attendance across the weekend, alongside UK fan favourites Baga Chipz, Cheryl Hole, Cheddar Gorgeous, Victoria Scone and Tia Kofi.

