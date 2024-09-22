More understanding about migraine urged as poll shows human cost of condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Almost half (48%) of people who suffer from migraines feel “isolated,” according to a new poll of people with the condition.

Four in five sufferers (80%) say they participate in fewer social occasions because of it.

The Migraine Trust has called for more understanding, after the survey found that many people with migraine report not being believed or taken seriously.

The charity estimates about 10 million people in the UK live with the neurological condition.

Among the symptoms are intense headaches, sensitivity to light, visual disturbances, nausea and vomiting.

But 90% of people with the condition believe most people think migraine is just a bad headache, according to the poll of 2,000 people with it.

Almost nine in 10 (89%) of people with migraine say their mental health has been affected as a result and 34% said they have thoughts of suicide, according to The Migraine Trust survey.

It is essential that we change the perception of migraine and increase understanding about the true impact of living with the condition Robert Music, The Migraine Trust

The charity said the impact on work is “significant” with almost half (49%) reporting that it has a negative impact on their ability to work.

A new report by the charity says: “Reduced ability to socialise, lack of support in employment and not feeling understood are just some of the factors impacting wellbeing, compounded by difficulties accessing treatments or healthcare in general.

“The consequences can be incredibly detrimental. Much needs to change.

“Lack of awareness across all sectors of society of the reality of migraine is at the heart of the issue. Unless we change the perception that migraine means headache, misunderstanding will continue to pervade.”

Robert Music, chief executive at The Migraine Trust: “This research paints a stark picture of the reality for many who live with migraine.

“It is far more than just a headache. Not being taken seriously is having a significant impact on the lives of those with the condition.

“Many spoke of social stigma, as well as poor understanding of migraine, and it’s clear that these are contributory factors in the reduced overall wellbeing of people living with migraine.

“It is essential that we change the perception of migraine and increase understanding about the true impact of living with the condition.”

Charity trustee Professor Peter Goadsby, added: “Migraine is one of the most disabling neurological conditions and one of the most common.

“Its biology is increasingly being understood so recognition that it can affect every area of a person’s life is long overdue.”