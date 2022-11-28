Mike Tindall launches his own line of budgy smugglers for charity

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mike Tindall has launched his own line of budgy smugglers for charity after sporting the swimwear during his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 44-year-old former rugby player, who came fourth in the ITV series over the weekend, caught viewers’ attention when he wore the tight trunks as he took a dip in the pool while in the Australian jungle.

His new limited edition run created in collaboration with his team from The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast features two jungle-inspired designs, one branded with the phrase “These are not my wife’s” and the other with “Nibble my nuts”.

Profits from each sale will go towards Cure Parkinson’s to help fund their research into the condition.

Tindall has previously discussed the devastating effect Parkinson’s disease has had on his father, who was diagnosed in 2003.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS website.

The charity range is available from the Budgy Smugglers UK website, with the description: “Wrap a bit of the Australian Jungle around you and dive right in” adding “Made in Australia, Inspired by Mike”.

Tindall narrowly missed out on a place in Sunday night’s final after becoming the eighth contestant eliminated from the ITV show on Saturday.

Following his appearance on the reality series, he said he plans to “bashfully hide away” at his next family gathering after amusing his campmates with a story of him splitting his trousers in front of his mother-in-law, the Princess Royal.

The former rugby player told his co-stars during his time on the show about the incident, which occurred on the dance floor at his wife Zara’s 70s-themed 30th birthday party, prompting much laughter.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday, he addressed whether he knew how many members of the royal family had been watching him.

He said: “No, I don’t right now but I’m sure I’ll find out at some point, Christmas is around the corner. We will see if some interesting gifts come underneath that tree. I don’t know.

“There’s some sense of humour kicking around in the family. So yeah, I’ll wait for some interesting gifts and see how many people were watching.”

Asked whether he knew if the Princess Royal had watched him recall his trouser-splitting incident on national TV, he replied: “No, I don’t think she was watching but I think Zara might have told her.

“But I’m pretty sure it’s probably etched into her memory banks for all the wrong reasons. So yeah, I’ll probably bashfully hide away from that one.”

Tindall had recalled the incident to fellow contestant Seann Walsh.

He told him: “I love a suit. My problem with suits is I overexaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff.”

To which comedian Walsh, 36, replied: “Course you do.”

Tindall continued: “The old slut drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, ‘Oh my god, what are you going to do?’

“I was like, ‘Don’t worry I’ve got a spare’. They were like, ‘Who brings a spare suit?’ Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit.”

He added: “Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s-themed one, I was dancing on the dance floor, I had flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law, and I did a slut drop in front of my mother-in-law.”