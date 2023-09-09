Mike Tindall reveals Princess of Wales plays beer pong during interview

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former rugby international Mike Tindall has revealed that the Princess of Wales plays beer pong, during an interview where he asked about her competitive side.

Kate appeared on podcast The Good, The Bad, And The Rugby alongside the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal.

The podcast is hosted by Tindall, who is married to Anne’s daughter Zara.

While asking Kate where her competitive streak came from, Tindall revealed that he had seen her play beer pong.

“Where did your, I’m not going to say you’re uber competitive… (but) I’ve seen her play beer pong.”

In response to his question Kate jokingly denied that she was competitive at all.

She said her family were always “very active”.

“I suppose as a family we were just very active.

“And I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it’s walking, climbing the lake district in Scotland (or) swimming from a young age.

“(Her parents) always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things.”

Pointing to William she admitted that they were very competitive with each other.

Cold swimming - the colder, the better. I absolutely love it Princess Of Wales

“I don’t think we’ve managed to finish a game of tennis, the two of us,” she said.

She added: “It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

William agreed that they try to “out mental” each other.

Kate also revealed that she enjoys cold water swimming.

“Cold swimming – the colder, the better. I absolutely love it,” she said.

“Slightly to the point where William’s (saying) ‘you’re crazy’ and it’s dark and it’s raining.

“I will go and seek out cold water. I love it.”