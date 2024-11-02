Professional Santa becomes first in the world to get bionic arm, UK firm claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A US Navy veteran has become the first professional Santa in the world to be fitted with a bionic arm, a British firm has claimed.

Mike Tindall, of Tennessee, had his left forearm amputated in 1994 after an automatic wood saw that he was using in his free time malfunctioned.

The 67-year-old former aircraft mechanic later decided to work as Father Christmas, with the support of his wife Cindy Tindall, who is a Mrs Claus.

Mr Tindall, who has now been a professional Santa for 15 years, said he had been “looking for something that is easy to use and can help me when I’m handing out presents, accepting letters and meeting families”.

He said he found it with the custom-made, 3D printed prosthetic Hero Arm that is produced by Bristol-based Open Bionics.

The firm was founded in 2014 and has since launched clinics in the US.

Mr Tindall’s Hero Arm was fitted at the Open Bionics clinic in Austin, Texas, and he has been getting to grips with it.

Sensors on the inside of the Hero Arm read his muscle movement and convert those readings into bionic finger movements.

“When I first saw the red design, I knew it was perfect — it matches my Santa suit,” he said.

“I really appreciate the simplicity of controlling the arm.

“It’s lightweight and so much more comfortable than what I’ve used before.

“I love how easy it is to switch between grips without any hassle.

“When the kids saw the light flashing on my bionic arm I told them it’s a Santa tracker for Mrs Claus so she can see where I am.

“They thought it was so cool.”

Mr Tindall served as an aircraft mechanic in the US Navy for 22 years and continued to work with planes after his accident before his change of direction.

Samantha Payne, co-founder of Open Bionics, said: “Getting to help Santa with his mission to deliver joy and merriment for children at the holidays has been so much fun.

“We’re so glad the Hero Arm has been able to help Santa with all his two-handed tasks and holiday preparations.

“Hopefully, we’re on the good list this year.”