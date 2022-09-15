Jump to content
In Pictures: Military rehearse procession ahead of Queen’s state funeral

Rehearsals for Monday’s state funeral took place as the Queen started her first full day lying in state.

Pa Reporters
Thursday 15 September 2022 09:09
Members of the military take part in an early morning rehearsal for the Queen's funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Members of the military take part in an early morning rehearsal for the Queen’s funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

As mourners queued overnight to pay their respects to the Queen, thousands of military personnel in ceremonial uniform took part in a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch.

The sound of bagpipes began at 2.45am, signalling the start of the procession (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
The State Gun Carriage was towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bore a black coffin during the early morning rehearsal (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)
Several members of the Household Cavalry on horseback took part in the rehearsals (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
Drums and trumpets accompanied the procession and could be heard from streets away, as the rest of the city remained largely silent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Scots Guards marched away from New Palace Yard and on to the abbey, and were followed by the sailors pulling the gun carriage using white ropes, and several members of the Household Cavalry on horseback.

The procession travelled from Westminster Hall on to Westminster Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
The rehearsal took place before sunrise on Thursday morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)
Four soldiers stood either side of the coffin as it was taken into Westminster Abbey, where indoor procedures were also rehearsed (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

The state funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, before the procession makes its way to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle.

Many of London's streets had been sealed off for the operation (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
The procession continued to play in the half-light, and Beethoven's Funeral March and the hymn Jerusalem could be heard before the sun came up (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

