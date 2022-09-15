In Pictures: Military rehearse procession ahead of Queen’s state funeral
Rehearsals for Monday’s state funeral took place as the Queen started her first full day lying in state.
As mourners queued overnight to pay their respects to the Queen, thousands of military personnel in ceremonial uniform took part in a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch.
The Scots Guards marched away from New Palace Yard and on to the abbey, and were followed by the sailors pulling the gun carriage using white ropes, and several members of the Household Cavalry on horseback.
The state funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, before the procession makes its way to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle.
